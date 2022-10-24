Japan Govt to Hear from Unification Church Victims: Kishida

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 24 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will hear directly from victims of the Unification Church as part of a planned investigation into the religious group, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Monday.

"It's important to hear from victims, lawyers and organizations concerned," Kishida said at a meeting of the Budget Committee of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of Japan's parliament.

Kishida said the government has confirmed 22 cases of Civil Code violations by the Unification Church, but they are not enough to seek a court order to dissolve it.

"They're not enough compared with past cases where a court issued a dissolution order. We need to build up more facts" through the investigation, Kishida said.

Past dissolution orders issued against two religious groups, including the Aum Shinrikyo doomsday cult, were both based on criminal cases, he said, suggesting the government will collect information on cases involving the Unification Church other than civil court cases.

