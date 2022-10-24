Japan Logs 234,001 New COVID-19 Cases in Past Week

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 24 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 234,001 new COVID-19 cases in the past week, up by 15,154 from the preceding week.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the country, including those among cruise ship passengers and crew members, totaled 22,018,844 as of 10 a.m. Monday (1 a.m. GMT).

By prefecture, Tokyo had the largest weekly number, at 22,370, followed by Hokkaido, at 21,604, Osaka, at 16,453, and Kanagawa, at 12,748.

The COVID-19 death toll across the country increased by 421 to 46,334.

