Weak Yen Provides Chance to Bring Production Back to Japan: Kishida

Tokyo, Oct. 24 (Jiji Press)--The yen's current weakness provides an opportunity to bring manufacturing supply chains to Japan, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Monday.

At a House of Councillors Budget Committee meeting on the day, Kishida indicated that the government's comprehensive economic package, to be drawn up this month, will include measures to support the development of domestic production bases for goods such as semiconductors, storage batteries and vaccines.

Meanwhile, Kishida noted that the government will "take appropriate action against excessive fluctuations" in the yen's exchange rates.

