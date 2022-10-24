Japan Reports 16,507 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 24 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 16,507 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, up by some 1,600 from a week before.

Across the country, 38 new fatalities were reported among COVID-19 patients on the day, while the number of severely ill patients was unchanged from the previous day at 115.

In Tokyo, 1,735 new infection cases were reported, up 147 from a week earlier, along with three new fatal cases. The seven-day average of new infections rose 3.9 pct to 3,216.7.

The number of seriously ill patients under the Tokyo metropolitan government's criteria climbed by three to 14.

