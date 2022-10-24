Minister Yamagiwa Resigns amid Unification Church Row

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 24 (Jiji Press)--Japanese economic revitalization minister Daishiro Yamagiwa submitted a resignation letter to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday, amid growing criticism over his past ties with the controversial religious group known as the Unification Church.

Kishida accepted Yamagiwa's resignation and plans to announce his successor on Tuesday.

Yamagiwa became the first in Kishida's cabinet to resign to take responsibility for a scandal. His departure is likely to deal a blow to Kishida, who seems certain to be grilled over his responsibility for reappointing Yamagiwa in a cabinet reshuffle in August.

Yamagiwa's ties with the Unification Church have been reported since former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot to death in July. He has since been forced to admit newly revealed ties, including his past contact with the group's leader, Han Hak-ja.

Yamagiwa has been elected six times to the House of Representatives. He belongs to the Liberal Democratic Party faction led by LDP Vice President Taro Aso. Behind his appointment to a cabinet post is said to have been former LDP Secretary-General Akira Amari's recommendation.

