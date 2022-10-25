Yamagiwa's Resignation Raises Concern about Economic Package Plan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 25 (Jiji Press)--The resignation of Japanese economic revitalization minister Daishiro Yamagiwa on Monday raised concerns about a possible impact on the government's plans to put together a package of economic measures this week.

Yamagiwa, who stepped down amid criticism over his ties with the controversial religious group known as the Unification Church, was in charge of the economic package expected to feature measures to cushion the impact of rising prices.

Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said "efforts need to be made to avoid an impact on the economic measures."

The government canceled a meeting of the Council on Economic and Fiscal Policy, originally scheduled for Monday afternoon, at the last minute apparently due to the resignation of Yamagiwa, the chair of the panel.

Yamagiwa, speaking to reporters after submitting a letter of resignation to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, acknowledged responsibility for the possible consequences of his departure for the government's economic policy management.

