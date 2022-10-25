Kishida Names Goto as New Economic Revitalization Minister

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 25 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Tuesday that former health minister Shigeyuki Goto will be the country's next economic revitalization minister.

Goto, 66, will replace Daishiro Yamagiwa, who stepped down Monday amid criticism over his ties with the controversial religious group known as the Unification Church.

Speaking to reporters, Kishida said, "I highly value (Goto's) rich experience in politics, his excellent explanation capability and his passion for economic and social reforms."

"I think that we will still be able to draw up (an economic package) late this month as planned," Kishida said.

The government is planning to adopt the economic package, which will include measures to tackle soaring prices, as early as Friday. Yamagiwa was in charge of the package, and his resignation has raised concern about a possible delay.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]