"Uma Musume" Composer Arrested for Alleged Sexual Assault Attempt

Tokyo, Oct. 25 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo police have arrested composer Hidekazu Tanaka, who created music for popular game titles including "Uma Musume Pretty Derby" and "Idolmaster Cinderella Girls," on a charge of attempted sexual assault, it was learned Tuesday.

The Metropolitan Police Department suspects that Tanaka, 35, tried to sexually assault a woman in her 10s at a bicycle parking area near a station in Tokyo's Meguro Ward on the night of Aug. 20.

The woman managed to escape and reported the incident to a police box. The police identified Tanaka as the suspect by analyzing security camera footage and other information.

Tanaka has told the police that he saw the woman at a different station and followed her, police sources said.

