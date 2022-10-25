"Uma Musume" Composer Arrested for Alleged Sexual Assault Attempt
Newsfrom JapanSociety Culture
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Tokyo, Oct. 25 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo police have arrested composer Hidekazu Tanaka, who created music for popular game titles including "Uma Musume Pretty Derby" and "Idolmaster Cinderella Girls," on a charge of attempted sexual assault, it was learned Tuesday.
The Metropolitan Police Department suspects that Tanaka, 35, tried to sexually assault a woman in her 10s at a bicycle parking area near a station in Tokyo's Meguro Ward on the night of Aug. 20.
The woman managed to escape and reported the incident to a police box. The police identified Tanaka as the suspect by analyzing security camera footage and other information.
Tanaka has told the police that he saw the woman at a different station and followed her, police sources said.
END
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]