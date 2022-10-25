Nagoya Court Rules July Upper House Poll Constitutional

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, Oct. 25 (Jiji Press)--Nagoya High Court ruled on Tuesday that the House of Councillors election in July was not held in a "state of unconstitutionality" in terms of vote-value disparities.

Over vote-value gaps in the July election, a total of 16 lawsuits have been filed with 14 high courts and high court branches across the country by two groups of lawyers.

Tuesday's ruling was the third on the series of lawsuits. The Nagoya court was the first to find the Upper House poll constitutional. Osaka and Tokyo high courts ruled earlier that the election was held in a state of unconstitutionality.

At the Nagoya court, Presiding Judge Akihiko Tsuchida admitted that the maximum vote-value gap in the July election expanded slightly from the 3.00 times in the previous poll, held in 2019.

However, the judge pointed out that the maximum vote-value gap, which had stayed around five times for several decades, has remained on a shrinking trend under the 2018 revised public office election law.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]