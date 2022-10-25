Japan, U.S. Officials Agree to Closely Cooperate over China

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 25 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Takeo Mori and U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman agreed at their meeting in Tokyo on Tuesday that their countries will work closely together to tackle China-related issues.

The agreement came as Chinese leader Xi Jinping is entering his third term in power.

During the meeting, Sherman reiterated the United States' unwavering commitment to Japan's defense.

The two sides also confirmed that their countries will cooperate over the U.S.-led Indo-Pacific Economic Framework.

Later in the day, Mori held talks with South Korean First Vice Foreign Minister Cho Hyun-dong. They agreed that the two countries will accelerate talks to resolve the wartime labor issue and that their diplomatic authorities will keep in close contact.

