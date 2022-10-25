Japan Records 48,670 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 25 (Jiji Press)--Japan reported 48,670 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, up by some 5,400 from a week before.

The country logged 70 new fatalities among COVID-19 patients on the day, while seeing the number of severely ill patients rise by three from the previous day to 118.

In Tokyo, the metropolitan government newly found 4,702 people with COVID-19, up 489 from a week earlier. The seven-day average of new infections fell 5.6 pct to 3,286.6.

New COVID-19 deaths came to two in the Japanese capital. The number of patients with severe symptoms under the metropolitan government’s criteria grew by one to 15.

