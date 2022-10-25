Okinawa OKs Relocation Plan for U.S. Military Port in Naha

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 25 (Jiji Press)--The southernmost Japanese prefecture of Okinawa on Tuesday gave its consent to a Defense Ministry-drafted relocation plan for the U.S. military's Naha Port Facility.

The ministry held an online meeting on the day with the Okinawa prefectural government and the city governments of Naha and Urasoe over the matter.

The relocation plan calls for reclaiming a sea area of some 49 hectares off Urasoe Pier and building a bridge between the reclaimed area and the shore.

At the meeting, the Okinawa side demanded that the reclaimed area be as small as possible, and that MV-22 Osprey transport aircraft not land or take off there.

The ministry now plans to conduct a related environmental impact assessment after coordinating with the U.S. side.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]