Japan, U.S., S. Korea to Beef Up Deterrence against N. Korea

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 26 (Jiji Press)--Senior diplomats from Japan, the United States and South Korea agreed Wednesday to boost deterrence against North Korea, which could carry out its seventh nuclear test.

At their meeting in Tokyo, Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Takeo Mori, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and South Korean First Vice Foreign Minister Cho Hyun-dong found it necessary to have the Japan-U.S. and U.S.-South Korea alliances to beef up their respective deterrence against Pyongyang.

They also reaffirmed the importance of cooperating closely with the U.N. Security Council in dealing with the reclusive East Asian nation.

At a joint press conference after the meeting, Mori said he and his counterparts shared the view that North Korea's missile and nuclear programs are "clear and serious challenges to the international community."

Noting that Japan and South Korea are "strong and close allies" of the United States, Sherman said, "Our commitment to defending those countries is ironclad."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]