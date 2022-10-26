Japan Calls Russia's "Dirty Bomb" Allegation False

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said Wednesday that Russia is making a "false allegation" that Ukraine is planning to use a "dirty bomb" that spreads radioactive materials.

"No matter what pretext is used, a further escalation by Russia will not be tolerated," the Japanese government's top spokesman told a press conference.

Matsuno also said that Tokyo plans to continue to strongly urge Moscow, through the framework of the Group of Seven advanced economies, to immediately halt its aggression in Ukraine and withdraw its troops.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]