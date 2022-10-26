Japan to Cut Jan.-Sept. 2023 Utility Bills by Around 45,000 Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 26 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to take measures to reduce the burden of gas and electricity bills and gasoline costs by a total of around 45,000 yen per household in January-September next year, it was learned Wednesday.

The measures will be included in the government's forthcoming comprehensive economic package, at a time when energy prices are rising due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the yen's depreciation.

The government aims to help lower the average family's monthly gas and electricity bills by around 900 yen and 2,800 yen, respectively.

The government will provide aid for power companies to cut their household electricity rates by 7 yen per kilowatt-hour, in order to offset price hikes expected for next spring and later.

This support measure will be reduced from September to avoid hampering decarbonization efforts.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]