NRA to Resume Central Japan N-Reactor Assessment

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Nuclear Regulation Authority on Wednesday decided to resume its safety assessment of a nuclear reactor in central Japan after a suspension over rewritten geological data submitted by its operator, Japan Atomic Power Co.

At the day's regular meeting of the NRA, the secretariat of the nuclear watchdog reported that it could not find intentional tampering with the data and that the operator of the reactor has established a system to provide appropriate data.

The NRA approved the report and decided to resume the assessment, which is necessary for restarting the No. 2 reactor at the Tsuruga nuclear plant in Fukui Prefecture, central Japan.

The NRA had stopped the assessment after Japan Atomic Power was found to have rewritten without providing explanations a geological diagram it submitted to an NRA screening meeting in February 2020.

The diagram showed geological data obtained from a drilling survey conducted at the site of the No. 2 reactor at the plant. A description indicating that a fault running underneath the site was active until relatively recent times was found to have been rewritten.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]