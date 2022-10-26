Japan Confirms 50,146 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 50,146 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, up by some 6,700 from a week before.

New COVID-19 deaths came to 69 across the country on the day. The nationwide number of severely ill COVID-19 patients grew by five from the previous day to 123.

In Tokyo, the daily number of new infections stood at 4,347, up by 143 from a week earlier and rising week on week for the fourth straight day. The seven-day average of new cases fell 2.7 pct to 3,307.

The Japanese capital logged four new COVID-19 fatalities, and the number of severely ill patients under its own criteria rose by two to 17.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]