Japan's Opposition Targets 2 Ministers over Money Scandals

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japanese opposition parties are ramping up their attacks on the Liberal Democratic Party-led government at the Diet, Japan's parliament, taking aim at two ministers with suspected involvement in money scandals.

The opposition has been heartened by the resignation of former economic revitalization minister Daishiro Yamagiwa this week. The government and the LDP-Komeito ruling coalition fear that Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's administration would be shaken if the development touches off a series of resignations.

The latest targets for the opposition are internal affairs minister Minoru Terada and postdisaster reconstruction minister Kenya Akiba.

Terada, hit by allegations of tax evasion over personnel expenses for a political group headed by his wife, now faces a fresh scandal. The online edition of the Shukan Bunshun weekly magazine Tuesday reported that political funds statements for his supporter group were filed with a deceased person as the treasurer.

Meanwhile, Akiba is reported to have funneled political funds to his wife and mother in the form of rent payments.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]