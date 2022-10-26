Japan Drafts Comprehensive Economic Package

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 26 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government and ruling parties have drafted a comprehensive economic package, including 100,000-yen aid for people newly having a baby, it was learned Wednesday.

The draft package also includes measures to alleviate the burden of utility bills, as well as support for reskilling to get higher wages.

The government is making final arrangements with the ruling parties to use nearly 30 trillion yen for the package. It plans to make a decision on the matter on Friday.

According to the draft, the government will provide a total of 100,000 yen in cash or coupon when parents submit pregnancy and birth notifications.

The government will allow local authorities to choose whether to issue coupons that can be exchanged for childcare products or offer cash.

