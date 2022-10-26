Japan, Lithuania Agree to Continue Sanctions on Russia

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his Lithuanian counterpart, Ingrida Simonyte, agreed on Wednesday that their countries will cooperate to continue their sanctions against Russia over the war in Ukraine.

In their talks in Tokyo, Kishida and Simonyte also decided to hold regular talks between the two countries on cyber defense and other topics in the security field.

The two leaders confirmed that their countries will expand cooperation in the information technology and life science areas.

At a joint news conference after the talks, Kishida said, "If a nuclear weapon is used (by Russia), it is a hostile act against humanity."

Simonyte said that Russia's full-scale attack against Ukraine is a common challenge to all democratic countries.

