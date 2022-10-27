Japanese Composer Nakahashi Wins 2nd Prize at Geneva Competition

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Yuki Nakahashi won the second prize in the composition section of the Geneva International Music Competition, known as a gateway to success for young musicians, on Wednesday.

Nakahashi, 27, was among the three finalists picked from 97 participants in the section.

After studying at the graduate school of Tokyo University of the Arts, Nakahashi entered the Conservatory of Paris in September 2020.

He won the third prize in the composition section of the Music Competition of Japan in 2019.

Among other Japanese composers, Shoichi Yabuta and Hinako Takagi won the first prize at the Geneva competition in 2015 and 2019, respectively. At the 2021 competition, Japan's Michiaki Ueno won the first prize in the cello section.

