Japan to Start Level 4 Mobility License System Next April

Tokyo, Oct. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japan will introduce on April 1, 2023, a license system for mobility services with Level 4 autonomy involving remotely monitored vehicles that can operate without a driver in certain areas, according to the National Police Agency.

The NPA will reach a formal decision on the move after announcing a draft revision to an enforcement regulation for the road traffic law and ask the general public for opinion.

The agency also plans to introduce on the same day a notification system for providers of delivery services using automated robots.

The robots must have an emergency stop button and carry a logo showing that they are being remotely controlled.

As for the unmanned mobility services, the NPA expects that such services will be used to provide a means of transportation in areas where the population is decreasing.

