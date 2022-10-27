Japan, U.S. to Jointly Export Next-Gen N-Reactors to Ghana

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Oct. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japan and the United States said Wednesday they will collaboratively support the deployment of small modular reactors in Ghana, which marks the first bilateral cooperation for exporting next-generation nuclear reactors.

The move comes after Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden agreed in May to promote the global deployment of next-generation nuclear reactors, which adopt new technologies for improved safety and efficiency.

SMRs have a lower power output than conventional nuclear reactors, and are considered highly safe because they can be cooled easily. None of them have been put into practical use so far.

Japan and the United States are aiming to take the initiative in exporting SMRs while China and Russia are actively deploying large reactors abroad.

The Japanese government will support on-site feasibility studies for the deployment to be carried out in Ghana by leading SMR developer NuScale Power LLC based in Oregon as well as Japanese reactor manufacturers IHI Corp. <7013> and JGC Corp. and others.

