Japan Reports 42,398 New COVID-19 Cases

Tokyo, Oct. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japan reported 42,398 new COVID-19 infection cases on Thursday, as well as 55 new fatal cases.

The number of severely ill patients across the country fell by three from the previous day to 120.

In Tokyo, 3,941 new infection cases were confirmed on the day, up 452 from a week before. The daily count rose week on week for the fifth consecutive day. The seven-day average of new infections rose 2.9 pct to 3,371.6.

The Japanese capital logged five new COVID-19 fatalities, and the number of seriously ill patients under its criteria fell by three to 14.

