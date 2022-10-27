Tokyo Logs 3,941 New Coronavirus Cases
Newsfrom JapanSociety Health
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Tokyo, Oct. 27 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo reported 3,941 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Thursday, with the daily count growing by 452 from a week before and topping the week-before level for five days in a row.
Five new deaths linked to COVID-19 were confirmed in the Japanese capital, while the number of severely ill patients under Tokyo’s criteria fell by three from Wednesday to 14.
The seven-day average of new infection cases stood at 3,371.6, up 2.9 pct from a week ago.
END
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]