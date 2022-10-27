China Not in Mind over Counterstrike Capabilities: Komeito Official

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 27 (Jiji Press)--China is not assumed as a target of counterstrike capabilities the Japanese government is considering possessing, a senior official of Komeito, the coalition partner of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, said Thursday.

The assumed target is North Korea, which has been repeatedly launching ballistic missiles, Komeito deputy leader Kazuo Kitagawa said at a news conference hosted by the Japan National Press Club.

"We're not assuming at the moment that (Japan) would fire missiles to mainland China by exercising counterstrike capabilities," Kitagawa said.

Meanwhile, Kitagawa noted that counterstrike targets would not necessarily be limited to missile launch bases of enemies.

"The major premise (for using counterstrike capabilities) is an armed attack from outside (Japan)," he said. "It's crucially important not to make a preemptive attack."

