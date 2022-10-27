Bird Flu Outbreak Suspected in Western Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Okayama, Oct. 27 (Jiji Press)--A highly pathogenic bird flu outbreak is suspected at a chicken farm in the city of Kurashiki in the western Japan prefecture of Okayama, the prefectural government said Thursday.

The bird flu outbreak, if confirmed by a genetic examination, is the first in Japan this season.

Once the outbreak is confirmed, the prefectural government will cull all chickens at the farm, totaling some 170,000, and restrict transfers of eggs and chickens from all farms within 10 kilometers of the farm in question.

According to the farm ministry, no bird flu outbreak has occurred at any farm in the country in October or earlier. The earliest outbreak in a season so far is the one confirmed on Nov. 5, 2020.

As bird flu infections have been spreading in Europe and Asia in recent years, the ministry is calling on chicken and other farms to take precautions.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]