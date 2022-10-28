Arrest Warrant Obtained for Gang Member over "Gyoza" Chain Pres. Murder

Newsfrom Japan

Kyoto, Oct. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japanese police have obtained an arrest warrant for a senior gang group member over the 2013 murder of the then president of "gyoza" dumpling restaurant chain Ohsho Food Service Corp. <9936>, sources said Friday.

According to the investigative sources, the Kyoto prefectural police shifted their attention to the 56-year-old member of a group affiliated with the major crime syndicate Kudo-kai after examining traces of DNA found from a cigarette butt at the scene.

The member is expected to be arrested within Friday on suspicion of killing Takayuki Ohigashi, the then 72-year-old president of the company operating the "Gyoza no Ohsho" restaurant chain.

At around 5:45 a.m. Dec. 19, 2013, Ohigashi was shot three times in the abdomen and once in the chest. He bled to death.

The attack occurred in front of the company's head office in the western city of Kyoto shortly after he got out of his car for the day's work.

