Local Residents Hope for Full Understanding of Ohsho Pres. Murder

Newsfrom Japan

Kyoto, Oct. 28 (Jiji Press)--Residents around the scene of the 2013 murder of the then president of "gyoza" dumpling restaurant chain Ohsho Food Service Corp. <9936> in the western Japan city of Kyoto expressed hope for full understanding of the high-profile case on Friday, following the sudden arrest of a suspect the same day.

From early in the morning, reporters gathered in front of the company's headquarters in Yamashina Ward of Kyoto, where then company chief Takayuki Ohigashi was shot to death eight years and 10 months ago.

Appearing before reporters around 10:30 a.m. (1:30 a.m. GMT), the current president, Naoto Watanabe, said, "As we have been wishing for a resolution since the incident happened, we want to thank the people who have been conducting the investigation."

"We are following Mr. Ohigashi's intentions, and all of our employees will work for customers," Watanabe said.

On Friday, the police department of Kyoto Prefecture arrested Yukio Tanaka, 56, a senior member of a group affiliated with major crime syndicate Kudo-kai, on charges including the murder of Ohigashi, then 72.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]