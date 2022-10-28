N. Korea Fires 2 Ballistic Missiles at Sea of Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, Oct. 28 (Jiji Press)--North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles at the Sea of Japan on Friday, the South Korean military said.

It was the 28th firing of missiles, including cruising missiles, by North Korea this year.

On Friday, the missiles were launched from Tongchon in Kangwon Province, eastern North Korea, around between 11:59 a.m. Japan time (2:59 a.m. GMT) and 12:18 p.m.

They traveled about 230 kilometers at a speed of approximately Mach 5 while reaching the maximum altitude of some 24 kilometers

The Japanese Defense Ministry said the missiles have not been confirmed to have dropped within Japan's exclusive economic zone.

