BOJ Kuroda Denies Early Rate Hike, Exit from Ultraeasy Policy

Tokyo, Oct. 28 (Jiji Press)--Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said Friday he does not expect an interest rate hike by the BOJ or a shift away from its ultraeasy monetary policy "anytime soon."

Kuroda suggested that the central bank will stick to its current policy for the time being, when speaking at a press conference after the BOJ's two-day monetary policy meeting through Friday in which the central bank decided to keep the easing policy intact.

The governor also said the yen's rapid weakening was "negative and undesirable" for the Japanese economy.

In a quarterly report released after the meeting, the BOJ raised its inflation forecast for fiscal 2022 to 2.9 pct from 2.3 pct in the previous report.

"It's not a situation where the country can achieve the BOJ's 2 pct inflation target stably and sustainably," Kuroda said, stressing his commitment to realizing inflation with wage growth.

