Kishida Vows to Avoid High Inflation of U.S., Europe

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday vowed to prevent Japan from experiencing as high inflation as currently seen in the United States and Europe.

"We'll protect people's lives so that they will not face inflation of around 10 pct, as in Europe and the United States," Kishida told a news conference.

Kishida was speaking after the government adopted earlier in the day a comprehensive economic package including measures to tackle higher prices.

"For the first time in history, the world is facing a real energy crisis," Kishida said. "We decided to take all possible measures in a top-down approach."

Kishida noted that the current situation of soaring prices is more severe than in the previous year.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]