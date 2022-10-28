Japan Logs 39,280 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 28 (Jiji Press)--A total of 39,280 new cases of novel coronavirus infection were confirmed across Japan on Friday, while 52 new fatal cases were reported.

The nationwide number of coronavirus patients with severe symptoms rose by one from the previous day to 121.

In Tokyo, the daily number or new infections rose by 680 from a week before to 3,520, up for the sixth day in a row. The seven-day average of new cases grew 8.9 pct to 3,468.7.

Four new deaths linked to COVID-19 were confirmed in the Japanese capital on the day, while the number of severely ill patients under its own criteria was unchanged at 14.

