Tokyo Logs 3,520 New Coronavirus Cases
Newsfrom JapanSociety Health
Tokyo, Oct. 28 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo reported 3,520 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Friday, with the daily count rising by 680 from a week before and topping the week-before level for the sixth day in a row.
Four new deaths linked to COVID-19 were confirmed in the Japanese capital, while the number of severely ill patients under Tokyo's own criteria was unchanged from Thursday at 14.
The seven-day average of new infection cases stood at 3,468.7, up 8.9 pct from a week ago.
END
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]