Russian Ambassador to Japan to Leave Office: Report

Tokyo, Oct. 30 (Jiji Press)--Russian Ambassador to Japan Mikhail Galuzin will leave office in November, a Russian state-run news agency reported Friday.

Galuzin, known to be best versed in Japan among Russian Foreign Ministry officials, will be returning to Russia at a time when Japan-Russia relations are deteriorating due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and Western sanctions imposed on Moscow over the invasion.

Fluent in Japanese, Galuzin assumed the post of Russian ambassador to Japan in March 2018. He often advocated a hardline stance toward the long-standing Tokyo-Moscow dispute over four Russian-held northwestern Pacific islands claimed by Japan, which has prevented the two countries from signing a World War II peace treaty.

