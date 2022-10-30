Skyscraper Projects Joined by Japan Firms Completed in N.Y.

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Oct. 29 (Jiji Press)--Large-scale projects joined by major Japanese real estate companies to develop skyscrapers in Manhattan, New York, were completed recently.

The companies are laying their hopes on the results of their major investments in the projects, as demand for office space started to recover in Manhattan, one of the world's biggest office districts, after the novel coronavirus pandemic eased.

Mitsui Fudosan Co. <8801> participated in the project to build a 58-story office building in the Hudson Yards redevelopment area of Manhattan.

The project, which cost the equivalent of over 600 billion yen in total, is one of the largest office building development projects in Manhattan joined by Japanese firms.

Lease contracts have already been concluded for over 80 pct of properties in the new building, according to Mitsui Fudosan.

