Suspect Mum on 2013 Murder of "Gyoza" Chain Head

Kyoto, Oct. 29 (Jiji Press)--The suspect arrested for allegedly shooting the then president of "gyoza" dumpling restaurant chain Ohsho Food Service Corp. <9936> to death in 2013 has remained silent on his charges, investigative sources said Saturday.

Yukio Tanaka, 56, a senior member of a group affiliated with major crime syndicate Kudo-kai, was arrested on Friday on charges including the murder of Takayuki Ohigashi, the then 72-year-old president of the firm operating the "Gyoza no Ohsho" restaurant chain.

Tanaka has exchanged small talk with investigators but has refused to say anything about the allegations, the sources said.

In the small hours of Saturday, the suspect was transferred from a prison in Fukuoka Prefecture, southwestern Japan, to the Yamashina police office in the western Japan city of Kyoto, where the investigation headquarters for the 2013 murder case has been set up. In Fukuoka, he was serving his sentence in another case on charges including violation of the firearms and swords control law.

