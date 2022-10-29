Japan Reports 44,632 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 29 (Jiji Press)--Japan reported 44,632 new COVID-19 infection cases and 39 new fatalities among novel coronavirus patients on Saturday.

The nationwide number of very ill coronavirus patients grew by eight from the previous day to 129.

In Tokyo, the daily count of new infection cases increased by 890 from a week before to 4,121, up week on week for seven days in a row. Six new deaths linked to COVID-19 were recorded in the Japanese capital.

The number of severely ill patients under Tokyo criteria rose by one from Friday to 15. The seven-day average of new infection cases went up 13 pct from a week before to 3,595.9.

