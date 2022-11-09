Japan Govt to Support Peninsula Areas thru Food Promotion

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japan's land ministry has opened to the public a database on specialty products from peninsulas nationwide to support the areas saddled with travel and logistical constraints.

The ministry hopes that the database will help promote local food items from peninsulas, reeling from depopulation and the spread of the novel coronavirus.

In the future, the database will present information about food items to be discarded and rare local food not known in other areas, in order to encourage local businesses to develop new specialties.

Peninsulas have geographical constraints but are important supply centers for fishery products and many other food items.

Under the peninsula areas development law, the government provides support to develop infrastructure, implement disaster reduction measures and improve the well-being of local residents in the 23 designated areas, including the Izu and Noto peninsulas in central Japan.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]