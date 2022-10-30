Kishida Expresses Deep Sorrow over Deadly Stampede in Seoul

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 30 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Sunday sent a message of condolences to South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol over a deadly stampede that occurred in Seoul on Saturday.

"I'm greatly shocked by the loss of many precious lives, including young people with a future ahead of them," Kishida said in the message. "I'm feeling deep sorrow."

The prime minister also expressed his country's solidarity with the South Korean government and people of South Korea.

At least 151 people were killed in the stampede in Seoul's Itaewon district, where crowds were dense Saturday night as Halloween events were held.

