Japan Reports 40,407 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 30 (Jiji Press)--Japan reported 40,407 new COVID-19 infection cases on Sunday, as well as 26 new fatal cases.

The number of severely ill patients across the country fell by one from the previous day to 128.

In Tokyo, 3,687 new infection cases were confirmed on the day, up 882 from a week before. The daily count rose week on week for the eighth consecutive day. The seven-day average of new infection cases rose 16.5 pct to 3,721.9.

The Japanese capital logged four new COVID-19 fatalities, and the number of seriously ill patients under its criteria was unchanged from Saturday at 15.

