Tokyo Logs 3,687 New Coronavirus Cases

Tokyo, Oct. 30 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo reported 3,687 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Sunday, with the daily count growing by 882 from a week before and topping the week-before level for eight days in a row.

Four new deaths linked to COVID-19 were confirmed in the Japanese capital, while the number of severely ill patients under Tokyo’s criteria stood unchanged from Saturday at 15.

The seven-day average of new infection cases stood at 3,721.9, up 16.5 pct from a week ago.

