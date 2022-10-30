2 Japanese Killed in Seoul Halloween Crush

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, Oct. 30 (Jiji Press)--Two Japanese--a woman in her 10s and a woman in her 20s--were among those killed in a stampede in Seoul Saturday night, it was learned Sunday.

Local police reported the deaths of the two to the Japanese Embassy in Seoul.

The deadly crush occurred in the Itaewon district of the South Korean capital that was packed with partygoers celebrating Halloween. According to local media, the stampede left at least 153 people dead and 103 people injured.

