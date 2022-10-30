Minister Vows Response to Fukushima Reputational Damage

Newsfrom Japan

Soma, Fukushima Pref., Oct. 30 (Jiji Press)--Japanese industry minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said Sunday the government will face and surely respond to local people's concerns about reputational damage related to the planned release of treated radioactive water into the ocean from the disaster-crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant.

The minister made the remark when he visited a fishing port in Soma, Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan, and exchanged opinions with local fishery workers, who voiced such concerns.

Aiming to start the release of the treated water containing radioactive tritium around spring next year, the Japanese government and Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. <9501>, the operator of the Fukushima No. 1 plant, have been giving explanations about the move to local people and proceeding with the construction of related facilities.

At the day's meeting with Nishimura, the fishery workers called for measures that would allow Fukushima fishery products to be sold at fair prices. They also asked the central and Fukushima governments to work in closer cooperation so that local opinions can be taken in swiftly.

After the meeting, Nishimura told reporters, "We'll launch the work to establish a new framework for communicating the attractiveness of Fukushima's fishery products and boosting their consumption through cooperation with businesses and local governments across Japan." He added that the government will give details of the plan possibly by the end of the year.

