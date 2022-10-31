Uchibori Wins 3rd Term as Fukushima Governor

Newsfrom Japan

Fukushima, Oct. 30 (Jiji Press)--Masao Uchibori won a third term as governor of the northeastern Japan prefecture of Fukushima in an election Sunday.

Uchibori, 58, who ran in the gubernatorial election as an independent, collected 576,221 votes, easily beating his only rival, Yoshiaki Kusano, 66, also an independent, who garnered 77,196 votes.

Supported by the prefectural chapters and headquarters of the Liberal Democratic Party, the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, Komeito and the Democratic Party for the People, Uchibori capitalized on organizational power to collect votes.

The incumbent succeeded in gaining widespread support by highlighting his responses to natural disasters that hit Fukushima in recent years, including Typhoon Hagibis, which caused record rainfalls in eastern Japan in 2019, and his efforts to achieve the prefecture's reconstruction from the 2011 nuclear accident at the disaster-crippled Fukushima No. 1 plant of Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. <9501>.

Meanwhile, Kusano, a rookie candidate backed by the Japanese Communist Party, who formerly served as a high school teacher, stood against the planned release of treated radioactive water into the ocean from the Fukushima No. 1 plant and called for consolidating prefectural high schools. But he failed to gather enough votes.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]