Japan Reports 282,105 New COVID-19 Cases in Past Week

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 31 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 282,015 new COVID-19 cases in the past week, an increase of about 48,000 from the preceding week.

Cumulative COVID-19 cases in the country, including those among cruise ship passengers and crew members, totaled 22,300,746 as of 10 a.m. Monday (1 a.m. GMT).

By prefecture, Hokkaido had the largest weekly number of new cases, at 30,449, followed by Tokyo, at 26,053, Osaka, at 17,240, and Kanagawa, at 15,700.

The COVID-19 death toll across the country increased by 351 to 46,685.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]