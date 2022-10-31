Kabuki Actor Ebizo Assumes Name Ichikawa Danjuro

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 31 (Jiji Press)--Kabuki actor Ichikawa Ebizo XI assumed the name Ichikawa Danjuro XIII at a special performance on Monday, succeeding to what is considered the most prestigious stage name in the world of the classical Japanese performing art.

The 44-year-old and other kabuki actors who are set to play in performances from November to spread news of the succession gathered at the special event, held at Kabukiza Theatre in Tokyo's Ginza district.

"I'm determined to make efforts and work hard day after day so that I can be a Danjuro who will be able to live for kabuki and things about kabuki," the star actor said in an address as Ichikawa Danjuro Hakuen.

Later in the event, he gave his first performance as the new Danjuro in the role Musashibo Benkei in "Kanjincho," one of the 18 "Kabuki Juhachiban" plays associated with the Danjuro line, performing alongside kabuki actors Bando Tamasaburo V and Kataoka Nizaemon XV.

The former Ebizo took on the name Danjuro nine years after his father, Ichikawa Danjuro XII, died in 2013. The succession was initially slated for 2020, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The special event is scheduled to be held again on Tuesday.

