3rd Court Finds July Upper House Election Constitutional

Newsfrom Japan

Takamatsu, Kagawa Pref., Oct. 31 (Jiji Press)--Takamatsu High Court in the western Japan prefecture of Kagawa on Monday became the third court to find the House of Councillors election in July constitutional in terms of vote-value disparities.

The ruling was the seventh on a total of 16 lawsuits filed with high courts and high court branches across the country by two groups of lawyers, which claim that the election, in which the maximum vote-value gap stood at 3.03 times, was unconstitutional.

Four rulings have found that the Upper House poll was held in a state of unconstitutionality.

At the Takamatsu court, Presiding Judge Hiroshi Hamaguchi pointed out the maximum disparity in the July election was lower than 3.08 times in the 2016 Upper House election, which the Supreme Court found constitutional.

A disparity of three times or higher was limited to three constituencies, the judge added.

