Japan Logs 21,860 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 31 (Jiji Press)--Japan reported 21,860 new COVID-19 cases and 51 fatalities Monday.

The number of coronavirus patients with severe symptoms rose by one from Sunday to 129.

New infection cases in Tokyo came to 2,019, up by 284 from a week earlier. The daily count topped the week-before level for the ninth consecutive day.

Five new deaths were reported in the Japanese capital, while the number of severely ill patients under Tokyo's criteria grew by three from Sunday to 18.

The seven-day average of new infections in Tokyo increased 17 pct from a week before to 3,762.4, according to the metropolitan government.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]