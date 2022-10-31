Tokyo Records 2,019 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 31 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo reported 2,019 new cases of novel coronavirus infection Monday, up by 284 from a week earlier, with the daily count topping the week-before level for the ninth consecutive day.

Five new deaths were confirmed among COVID-19 patients in the Japanese capital, while the number of severely ill patients under Tokyo criteria grew by three from Sunday to 18.

The seven-day average of new infection cases increased 17 pct from a week before to 3,762.4, according to the Tokyo metropolitan government.

